Western Azerbaijan Community calls on US congressmen to stop ethnic and religious discrimination

The Western Azerbaijan Community on Tuesday strongly condemned the biased letter addressed by a group of US congressmen to President Joe Biden on Monday.

The said letter is inherently false, and harmful and clearly demonstrates prejudice and discrimination against ethnic Azerbaijanis, the Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“It seems that not only the Armenian government but also some members of Congress oppose the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Garabagh into Azerbaijan as full citizens and support mono-ethnicity in the region.

The congressmen's call to reinstate Article 907, which prohibits US government aid to Azerbaijan, and to impose additional sanctions is an unfair and unfriendly step. By calling for these negative steps against Azerbaijan, 20 percent of whose territory has been occupied by Armenia, facing one million refugees and internally displaced persons, more than 30,000 inhabitants killed and nearly a thousand towns and villages destroyed, the congressmen are actually becoming complicit in these crimes of Armenia,” the Community said.

“Defending separatists, against whom there are serious reasons to believe that they participated in war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the Khojaly genocide, massacres in Garadaghli, Meshali, Malibeyli and rocket attacks on Azerbaijani towns, reflects no honor to American congressmen.

Finally, we would like to emphasize that US congressmen have never commented on the expulsion of almost 300 thousand Azerbaijanis from Armenia. Our appeal to the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the US Congress on this issue remained unanswered,” added the Community.

The Western Azerbaijan Community urged US congressmen to put an end to ethnic and religious discrimination and prejudice, to respect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, to support its reintegration measures based on ethnic diversity and peaceful coexistence and the safe return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes, as well as to express their attitude to war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Armenia.

News.Az