Slanderous and war-mongering propaganda by Western media is unacceptable - Western Azerbaijan Community

Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemned the irresponsible and provocative articles that have recently appeared in several Western media outlets, claiming that Azerbaijan is planning to attack Armenia, the statement of the Community said, News.az reports.

According to the statement, engaging in cheap sensationalism, gossip, and slander under the guise of free media and freedom of speech, and carrying out the orders of biased political circles, completely contradicts the principles of professionalism and journalistic integrity.

“We firmly believe that such writings primarily aim to provide a pretext for France to arm Armenia and to insert itself into the South Caucasus region. In this regard, we reject the shameless statements made by Michael Roth, the chairman of the foreign relations committee of the German parliament, during his recent visit to Yerevan. He has earned a reputation as a frivolous politician. We call on Mr. Roth, who accuses Azerbaijan of "aggression" and "violation of international law," to carefully examine the history of his own country and that of Armenia.

It appears that Mr. Roth has become a new source of hope for Armenia, following the lead of the European Parliament, Luis Ocampo, and Yuri Kim. Activists with Islamophobic and staunchly Azerbaijanophobic views, such as Mr. Roth, should refrain from involvement in the South Caucasus region,” the statement said.

News.Az