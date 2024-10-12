Western Azerbaijan Community condemns Dutch parliament's anti-Azerbaijani stance
Centralized attacks on Azerbaijan are intensifying ahead of COP29, and the documents adopted by the Parliament of the Netherlands on October 10 and the position expressed by the country’s foreign minister during the discussion of these documents are categorically unacceptable, News.Az reports via a statement from the Western Azerbaijan Community (WAC).
According to the statement, the language contained in these documents is defamatory.
"Persons detained in Azerbaijan [Armenian separatists detained following antiterrorists measures in the country's Karabakh region] are not prisoners of war; they are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Therefore, calling them prisoners of war is a disrespect to the law," the statement said.
Moreover, as the statement emphasized, the claims that Armenian cultural heritage in Azerbaijan is allegedly under threat are also baseless fabrications.
Recent restoration of the Ghazanchi Church in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha demonstrates that no "Armenian monument" in Azerbaijan is in danger. Azerbaijan has ensured the protection of all cultural heritage, regardless of its religious and ethnic affiliation, the statement mentioned.
"This and other numerous anti-Azerbaijani documents recently adopted by the Parliament of the Netherlands are openly biased and demonstrate discrimination against Azerbaijanis.
Like France, Lithuania, and Canada, which pursue an anti-Azerbaijani policy, the Netherlands has also shown indifference to the ethnic cleansing of a million Azerbaijanis by Armenia, the destruction of hundreds of mosques and other cultural monuments in Armenia, and the damage inflicted on Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in formerly occupied territories, including the destruction of hundreds of cities and villages.
Finally, we want to stress that the Netherlands, a country with a bloody colonial past marked by Islamophobia and responsible for the genocide in Srebrenica, as well as failing to fulfill its decolonization obligations in maritime territories such as Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, Saba, Aruba, Curacao, and Sint Maarten, has no moral right to speak about international law and human rights.
We demand the government and parliament of the Netherlands to cease their accusations and attacks on Azerbaijan, stop racial discrimination against Azerbaijanis, and respect the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their homes," the statement concluded.
