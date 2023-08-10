Western Azerbaijan Community condemns protests staged in Armenia by a criminal group called

+ ↺ − 16 px

Western Azerbaijan Community condemns protest action staged by a group of criminals in Armenia, who called themself "Crusaders" requesting “Give us weapons to open Lachin road with force”, then making statements about wreaking havoc in the direction of Lachin road where Azerbaijan newly started to relocate IDPs, the Community told News.az.

“Western Azerbaijan Community considers that if the last year’s racist protests with the participation of thousands of people of revanchist opposition of Armenia with the slogan of “Armenia without Turks” were met with proper reactions from the international community, then this kind of actions wouldn’t be repeated in today’s Armenia. The Western Azerbaijan Community considers revanchists giving religious colors to past conflicts unacceptable and calls for the international community, UN and its special rapporteurs, European Union, Mission of the European Union in Armenia, ambassadors of countries which often visit the direction of Lachin border crossing point, Europea Council, international non-governmental organizations to condemn these type of provocateur, xenophobic, Azerbaijanphobic actions”, the Community said.

News.Az