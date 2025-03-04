Western Azerbaijan Community condemns UN right commissioner's biased statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community (WACC) has condemned the biased statements made by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk at the UN Human Rights Council.

"We expected the High Commissioner to condemn the grave consequences of Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani lands, including the destruction of religious and cultural heritage and mine terrorism, and to invite Armenia to sincerely cooperate with Azerbaijan to determine the fate of about 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis," the Community said in a stament, News.Az reports.

"The High Commissioner also did not condemn the recently racist speech of the first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, which reflected the goal of creating a mono-ethnic state by deporting Azerbaijanis, the construction of a restaurant on the ruins of an ancient mosque in Yerevan, as well as the revanchist statements periodically made by Armenia," the Community stressed.

"We expected the High Commissioner to call on Armenia to start a dialogue with us, Western Azerbaijanis, who are struggling for a peaceful return to our ancestral lands. However, the High Commissioner did none of this. On the contrary, he went against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by calling for the release of war criminals who committed the Khojaly genocide. This call by the High Commissioner actually means encouraging impunity," it added.

The Community called on the High Commissioner not to be selective in his approach to international law, international humanitarian law, international human rights law and not to interfere in the work of the judicial system of a sovereign state.

