Western Azerbaijan Community criticizes Lithuanian FM’s anti-Azerbaijani remarks

The Western Azerbaijan Community on Thursday rebuked the anti-Azerbaijani remarks voiced by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

In its statement, the Community pointed out that Lithuania's negative stance toward Azerbaijan has become a consistent trend since the Patriotic War, News.Az reports.“By making arrogant claims such as ‘I will speak about abuses in Azerbaijan if necessary,’ the Lithuanian minister places himself and his country in a ridiculous position,” it said.The Community criticized what it described as a proliferation of “unserious amateur politicians in the West infected with Azerbaijanophobia.” It called on Lithuania, which they claim regularly violates the rights of national minorities, to learn from Azerbaijan, where representatives of various ethnic groups coexist in harmony.“Neither Lithuania, nor France, nor the Netherlands, nor Canada has the right to lecture Azerbaijan. Landsbergis only recognizes the right of ethnic Armenians to return, which discriminates against Azerbaijanis who have faced ethnic cleansing by Armenia,” the Community continued.“Regarding the recent ban on entry to Azerbaijan for a handful of racist and corrupt members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. This is an absolute right of Azerbaijan,” it added.

News.Az