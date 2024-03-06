Western Azerbaijan Community expresses concern over growing Armenia-Greece military ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has expressed serious concern over the recent visit of Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias to Armenia and the overall military relations between the two countries.

"According to the disseminated information, an agreement was reached during the visit on increasing the Greek side's military support to Armenia, including its participation in managing the Armenian army. Additionally, Minister Dendias talked about efforts to establish a quadrilateral format of military cooperation between Greece, Armenia, France, and India.

The rapid arming of Armenia with the support of France, India, and Greece, the involvement of France and Greece in managing the Armenian army, and the plans to establish a quadrilateral format of military cooperation are of serious concern.

Regarding the intention to create a quadrilateral format of military cooperation between Greece, Armenia, France, and India, we note that such a format of cooperation between states not located in the same region contradicts the UN Charter and international law. Through such steps France, India, and Greece are encouraging Armenia to launch another military aggression against Azerbaijan.

''The Western Azerbaijan Community demands from the Armenian government not to engage in adventurous behavior, to stop its militaristic policy, to create conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis banished from Armenia, and to embark on the path of establishing peace with Azerbaijan," the statement of the community reads.

