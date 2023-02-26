Western Azerbaijan Community leadership and members visit Khojaly genocide memorial
The leadership and members of the Western Azerbaijan Community visited the Khojaly genocide memorial in Baku on the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the Community’s press service told News.Az.
The Western Azerbaijan Community leadership and members laid flowers at the memorial and paid tribute to those who lost their lives as a result of this genocide committed by Armenia.