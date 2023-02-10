Western Azerbaijan Community leadership visits Turkish embassy in Baku (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leadership of the Western Azerbaijan Community on Friday visited the Turkish Embassy in Baku.

Aziz Alekberli, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community and MP, first signed a condolence book at the embassy, the Community’s press service told News.Az.

The delegation of the Western Azerbaijan Community then met with Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci. Chairman Alekberli offered condolences over the heavy casualties caused by an earthquake that jolted Türkiye on February 6 and wished the injured the soonest possible recovery. The chairman said Azerbaijan shares the pain of fraternal Türkiye, stressing that every member of the Western Azerbaijan Community, together with the Azerbaijani state and people, is providing and will continue to provide support for the elimination of the consequences of this disaster.

Ambassador Bagci, in turn, thanked the Community delegation for their visit, noting that Azerbaijan stood by Türkiye from the very first minutes and even before Türkiye’s call for help, under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the plane of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the disaster zone six hours after the earthquake.

Other members of the Community delegation also extended their condolences to the Turkish ambassador, wished the injured the swiftest possible recovery, and said they pray that such disasters will not occur again.

Vahid Novruzov, Chairman of the Community’s Control-Inspection Commission, Ramil Hasan, Deputy Chairperson and MP, Vahid Novruzov, Deputy Chairperson and MP, Elkhan Huseynov, Chairman of the Council of Intellectuals, Murvat Hasanov, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Chairperson of the Women’s Council and MP, Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the Council of Youth and MP, Anar Mammadov, a Community member and MP, as well as Ulviyya Zulfikar, Spokesperson for the Community, attended the meeting.

News.Az