Western Azerbaijan Community rejects recent documents adopted by Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Western Azerbaijan Community rejects the recent documents adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe against Azerbaijan on October 12, 2023,” the Community told News.az.

"PACE, which speaks about the return of Armenians to Karabakh, about the protection of Armenian cultural heritage, does not call on Armenia to provide conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis and protect the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people. It is shameful that PACE demands the release of the murderers of Khojaly but does not touch upon the issue of the missing four thousand Azerbaijanis.

We remind the deputies with “short memories” and crusader mentality, that when Azerbaijani territories were under occupation, an ad hoc committee was established in PACE. Armenia did not involve in its activity, as a result of which the activity of the committee was completely paralyzed. However, PACE was not concerned about that. What bothers PACE is that Azerbaijan has put an end to occupation, separatism, and “grey” zone, and restored its territorial integrity, sovereignty, historical justice and international law.

PACE, where racist, Islamophobic, Azerbaijanophobic elements are combined, who approach countries and issues based on religious and ethnic sympathies, is in this sense a disgrace to the continent, as is the European Parliament.

Let PACE react to the Islamophobia that has erupted in Europe, to the justification of the burning of the Holy Quran, the violence against peaceful demonstrators, the banning of the Corsican language. Hypocrites, political chameleons have no moral right “to give advice” to Azerbaijan," the Community added.

News.Az