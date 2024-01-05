Western Azerbaijan Community rejects US list on religious freedom

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly rejected the US list on religious freedom.

“US Secretary of State Antony Blinken included Azerbaijan on some far-fetched list on religious freedom. First of all, it should be noted that no one has authorized the United States to compile any reports or lists on religious freedom in countries around the world, and the use of such practices by the United States speaks of an expression of “American exceptionalism” that has nothing to do with reality,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports.

“In this way, the United States makes claims against all states that it considers hostile and whose policies it does not like. The hypocrisy of those who turn a blind eye to the destruction by Armenia of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, mosques and cemeteries, those who are driven by religious, and ethnic prejudices and the mentality of the crusaders, is disgusting,” the Community noted.

The Community added: “It is unclear who and what the United States is worried about while the American public is shocked by Epstein's list and the outrageous actions of those who teach others lessons in morality, conscience, human rights and the rule of law.

Instead of interfering in the affairs of other countries, the United States should address its own domestic issues, including ensuring the rights of indigenous peoples, which it has historically suppressed.

The 'logic' of American diplomacy is just as striking. On the one hand, the US invites Azerbaijan to the Washington platform, on the other hand, it takes one hostile step after another against Azerbaijan. The US list on religious freedom is invalid, we strongly reject it.”

News.Az