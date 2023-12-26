Western Azerbaijan Community to conduct events across Türkiye throughout next year, says chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Western Azerbaijan Community intends to hold numerous events across Türkiye in 2024,” Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli told AZERTAC.

Alakbarli said that there are Western Azerbaijanis currently living in Türkiye, adding that they also joined this initiative.

“We have received certain requests from our compatriots and will organize festivals in Igdir, Kars, Izmir, Manisa provinces of Türkiye. Our first event is slated to be held in March. The promotional events will be conducted across Western Europe as well," the Chairman underscored.

Highlighting the work done by the Community in the current year, Alakbarli said that throughout the year the Western Azerbaijanis managed to unite around the idea of returning to their historical lands.

“The truth about what happened to Western Azerbaijanis in the past 200 years has been brought to the attention of the international community. One proof of this is that eight documents of the Western Azerbaijan Community were adopted as official documents of the UN. Our key goal is to realize the idea of return, and thus, be active in outreach activities in this regard. The organization of the exhibition in the Milli Majlis is also a part of these promotional activities," he added.

