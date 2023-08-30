Western Azerbaijan Community urges Armenia to clarify fate of missing Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community urged the Armenian government to clarify the fate of missing Azerbaijanis, to start cooperation with Azerbaijan in order to find and return the remains of the missing, as well as to bring to justice the perpetrators of enforced disappearance of persons.

The Community made the statement on the occasion of August 30, the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, News.Az reports.

"A large number of Azerbaijanis from Armenia went missing during ethnic cleansing, as well as as a result of Armenia's military aggression against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The acts of enforced disappearance committed by Armenia are a gross violation of human rights.

The right to protection from enforced disappearance is enshrined in various international human rights instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

Armenia refuses to provide information on the fate and whereabouts of the missing persons and to disclose the exact location of the mass and other burials of murdered Azerbaijanis. Addressing the issue of enforced disappearances is necessary to protect human rights, provide information to affected families about their missing loved ones, and ensure justice," the statement reads.

News.Az