Western Azerbaijan Community urges Bundestag Committee head to avoid provocative statements

Chairman of the German Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael Roth made a statement on the importance of the EU mission in Armenia covering the territory of Azerbaijan as well.

The Western Azerbaijan Community issued a statement in this regard, News.Az reports.

The Western Azerbaijan Community urged Michael Roth to refrain from provocative statements directed against the sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

“We bring to Michael Roth's attention that most of the territories patrolled by the EU mission in Armenia are territories where Azerbaijanis once lived and from which they were deported. The Western Azerbaijan Community believes that Michael Roth should call on the Armenian government to ensure the return of Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands and the European Union mission to contribute to this process,” the Community added.

News.Az