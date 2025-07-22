Whales are accumulating Cardano (ADA), but they’re also buying this viral Ethereum-based coin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cardano has made it back into the headlines this week as whale transactions spike, signaling renewed interest in ADA. With the altcoin market showing early signs of recovery, some big investors are not just doubling down on Cardano but also moving capital into Remittix, a rising Ethereum-based token gaining serious traction. In fact, Remittix (RTX) has already raised over $16.6 million from the sale of 559 million tokens at just $0.0842 each.

Cardano Latest Updates Show Whale Buying Surge

New Cardano latest updates show that whale transactions over $1 million have jumped dramatically in the past 24 hours. According to crypto analyst Ali, over 137 such transfers were recorded, hinting that institutional players and large investors are making their move. ADA currently trades around $0.74, up significantly from earlier lows near $0.55 this month.

Analysts are eyeing a close above $0.85 as a potential breakout point that could send ADA toward $1.31. That would mark a major recovery for Cardano, which has struggled to regain the momentum seen in previous cycles. However, not everyone is convinced. One trader warned that ADA may struggle to break past $1 due to profit-taking.

source: @ali_charts on X

Still, the Cardano latest updates show strong fundamentals. Founder Charles Hoskinson just confirmed that an audit report is in the works, targeting a mid-August release. If the results are positive, ADA could attract even more institutional capital.

Ethereum-Based Remittix Is Attracting Attention

While Cardano is showing signs of strength, some whales are diversifying into smaller, high-potential tokens. One of the top targets? Remittix, an Ethereum-based coin that is becoming a favorite among early investors hunting for real-world utility and long-term upside.

Remittix isn’t just another coin. It’s built to solve real payment challenges, especially for freelancers and businesses handling global transactions. With strong tokenomics and active development, it’s quickly becoming one of the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Remittix’s growing appeal isn’t just hype. It’s backed by smart development and massive early demand. Before diving into the numbers, here’s what makes it stand out. Here’s why Remittix is catching fire:

Massive Early Interest: Over 559 million tokens sold and $16.6M raised.

Real Utility: Enables seamless global transactions for service providers and clients.

Q3 Wallet Launch: A full PayFi wallet is coming, with staking features and token storage.

50% Bonus Offer: Early buyers get more value per token.

Big Buzz: Featured in major crypto communities and global launch giveaways.

Final Thoughts: Smart Money Is Watching Both

The Cardano latest updates show strong signals from whales and analysts alike. But it’s not just ADA catching investor attention. Remittix is positioning itself as a breakout Ethereum-based gem with serious momentum. As institutional money returns to crypto, the smart move might be to back both: one established giant like Cardano, and one viral underdog like Remittix.

News.Az