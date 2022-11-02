What else can be expected from Armenia, which is protected by France who committed a large-scale genocide in Algeria?! - Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenia, which is defended by France today, kept Azerbaijani lands under occupation for 30 years and committed genocide in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly city. What else can be expected from Armenia, which is protected by France who committed a large-scale genocide in Algeria?! France actually reveals its character by defending the occupant Armenia. Today, rather than being ashamed of its historical past, rather than apologizing to the Algerian people, the French political leadership supports similar regimes in different countries,” said Azerbaijani MP.

The political scientist noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the 31st summit of the League of Arab States, his visit to the Museum of Mujahideen and the Martyrs' Monument is an expression of respect to the people of Algeria, which suffered from genocide policy pursued by France: “This visit can be considered as a protest and response to the policy of France, whose parliament is preparing to adopt another resolution against Azerbaijan in mid-November and wants to demonstrate its anti-Azerbaijani and pro-Armenian position once again.”

News.Az