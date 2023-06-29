What happened to Azerbaijani journalists in France can be regarded as attack on ‘freedom of speech’: TV journalist

Journalists should not be subjected to violence in the performance of their professional duties, and what happened in France can be regarded as an attack on freedom of speech, Anastasia Lavrina, a well-known TV journalist, told News.Az.

Journalists of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTv) were attacked while filming the ongoing protest rallies against the shooting of a teenager in France.

“In recent months, we have seen massive protests break out in various cities in France. But, this should not endanger the lives of journalists, especially if it was an open attack with a threat to life. Journalists from around the world come to France to cover events, convey the truth to the entire world community, and law enforcement agencies are simply obliged to ensure their safety,” journalist Lavrina said.

She stressed that France, under the auspices of UNESCO, has signed the Hague Declaration on Enhancing the Safety of Journalists, and the relevant authorities must give a legal assessment of the incident, identify and bring to justice those responsible for this act.

