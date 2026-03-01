Yandex metrika counter

What happens next for Iran’s leadership?
Source: Reuters

Article 111 of the Iranian constitution mandates that a temporary council handle duties until a new supreme leader is elected.

That body is composed of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Supreme Court Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, and a cleric from the Guardian Council, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

The provisional council works until the Assembly of Experts will formally choose a new supreme leader.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

