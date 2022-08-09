What is happening in Ukraine is not a "special operation", but a war: Turkish DefMin

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Although the Russians called what happened in Ukraine a "special operation", we said it was a war and started applying the Montreux Agreement. Another issue is that Russia has not officially declared war,' said Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar at the 13th Ambassadors' Conference held in Ankara, News.az reports.

He noted a serious risk of nuclear war emerged in the world. Besides, the minister noted that Turkey's only goal in the fight against terrorism is to protect its borders and citizens: "We have no eyes on others' territories. The Turkish Armed Forces are the only army that is fighting against ISIS... The "Claw-Lock" operation in the north of Iraq is not an invasion, but a fight against terrorism, and it is conducted out in a very difficult area."

News.Az