What is the average price per night for 5 star hotels in Azerbaijan?
From January to September of this year, the average price for an overnight stay at five-star hotels in Azerbaijan listed on the booking.com online reservation system was 215.6 manats, which is 33.3% higher compared to the same period last year.
This was reported by News.Az, citing data from the State Tourism Agency.
The highest price during the reporting period was recorded in Gabala, at 349.9 manats (+12.8%).
Hotels in Guba took second place, with prices averaging 327 manats (last year's figure not provided).
In third place among five-star hotels were the hotels of Absheron, with an average price of 308.8 manats (+82.7%).
The cost of a night stay in five-star hotels was as follows:
Naftalan: 275.6 manats (+6.6%)
Shamakhi: 207.7 manats (+7.7%)
Baku: 193.9 manats (+29.6%)
Lankaran: 183.3 manats (-22.2%)
Gakh: 161.8 manats (+21%)
Shamkir: 157.6 manats (+38.2%)
Ismayilli: 156.6 manats
Sheki: 149.4 manats (+13.6%)
Nakhchivan: 127.5 manats (+27.5%)
Gusar: 108.3 manats (-50%).
This was reported by News.Az, citing data from the State Tourism Agency.
The highest price during the reporting period was recorded in Gabala, at 349.9 manats (+12.8%).
Hotels in Guba took second place, with prices averaging 327 manats (last year's figure not provided).
In third place among five-star hotels were the hotels of Absheron, with an average price of 308.8 manats (+82.7%).
The cost of a night stay in five-star hotels was as follows:
Naftalan: 275.6 manats (+6.6%)
Shamakhi: 207.7 manats (+7.7%)
Baku: 193.9 manats (+29.6%)
Lankaran: 183.3 manats (-22.2%)
Gakh: 161.8 manats (+21%)
Shamkir: 157.6 manats (+38.2%)
Ismayilli: 156.6 manats
Sheki: 149.4 manats (+13.6%)
Nakhchivan: 127.5 manats (+27.5%)
Gusar: 108.3 manats (-50%).