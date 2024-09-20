What is the average price per night for 5 star hotels in Azerbaijan?

+ ↺ − 16 px

This was reported by News.Az, citing data from the State Tourism Agency.The highest price during the reporting period was recorded in Gabala, at 349.9 manats (+12.8%).Hotels in Guba took second place, with prices averaging 327 manats (last year's figure not provided).In third place among five-star hotels were the hotels of Absheron, with an average price of 308.8 manats (+82.7%).The cost of a night stay in five-star hotels was as follows:Naftalan: 275.6 manats (+6.6%)Shamakhi: 207.7 manats (+7.7%)Baku: 193.9 manats (+29.6%)Lankaran: 183.3 manats (-22.2%)Gakh: 161.8 manats (+21%)Shamkir: 157.6 manats (+38.2%)Ismayilli: 156.6 manatsSheki: 149.4 manats (+13.6%)Nakhchivan: 127.5 manats (+27.5%)Gusar: 108.3 manats (-50%).

News.Az