What is the best crypto to buy now? Shiba Inu, Cardano or this new PayFi altcoin Remittix

The crypto market is awash with coins like Shiba Inu and Cardano making new gains. Shiba Inu sits at $0.00001324, with Cardano still at $0.9152.

Both have had investor attention over the past few days, but the real conversation currently revolves around newer projects that are payment-focused like Remittix (RTX).

The majority of investors seeking the Best Crypto To Buy Today are asking themselves if RTX could turn out to be the next altcoin craze in 2025.

Shiba Inu and Cardano: Trading momentum

Shiba Inu Coin has seen fresh hype, with its market cap standing at $7.79 billion while its trading volume has grown by 218.8% to reach $462.4 million. This SHIB price rally comes after a series of Shiba Inu news alerts and higher levels of meme coin investor activity.

Cardano, on the other hand, is one of the top crypto to invest in today, with its market capitalization at $32.69 billion. Its trading volume grew by 152.84% to $3.17 billion, which signals that there is more interest in the markets.

These changes put the two tokens in the bigger picture of high-growth crypto assets, but investors are now focusing on low gas fee crypto projects with practical application.

Remittix: A cross-chain DeFi project

This is where Remittix, a DeFi cross-chain venture, is making waves. It has already sold 616 million+ tokens and raised over $21 million in its presale at a price of just $0.0987 per token. It recently hit the milestone of having its first CEX listing announced on BitMart and this is giving investors confidence in its roadmap.

More notably, Remittix has dropped a mobile wallet beta, coming in Q3 2025. The wallet will support crypto-to-fiat transfers, multi-currency wallets and real-time FX conversion addressing one of the industry's most critical issues: making crypto practical for everyday use. This puts RTX in the top DeFi projects of 2025.

Why Remittix is making waves

$21Million+ funded and 616Million+ tokens sold

Release of wallet beta planned for Q3 2025

First CEX listing on BitMart

Low gas fee designed for cross-border payments

$250,000 Remittix giveaway creating community excitement

The best crypto to buy now?

In contrast to meme-based tokens dependent on speculation, Remittix targets the $19 trillion global payments space by providing direct crypto-to-bank payment in 30+ nations. Such a real-world focus positions RTX as a next-generation altcoin to follow and a prime contender for the Best Crypto To Buy Now in 2025.

For those interested in early stage crypto investment opportunities, Remittix offers the combination of utility, adoption potential and momentum. With presale growth accelerating and a wallet launch imminent, RTX is turning into a top crypto under $1 with long-term potential.

