What stopped Putin from attending COP29 in Baku?

What stopped Putin from attending COP29 in Baku?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin called his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, against the backdrop of the ongoing UN Climate Summit and Forum, COP29, currently taking place in Baku.

Russian political analyst Sergey Markov highlighted that this call underscores the high level of trust between the two leaders and their commitment to coordinating actions on key issues, News.Az reports, citing The Caspian Post. “Ilham Aliyev delivered a bold and impressive speech at the opening of COP29, stating that oil and gas are not the enemies of progress but, on the contrary, its driving force and allies of humanity. He emphasized the importance of using resources wisely and urged developed countries to talk less and act more, especially in addressing climate change,” Markov said. According to him, Aliyev's position reflects Azerbaijan's intention to be a voice for oil and gas exporting nations and to defend their interests on the global stage.Commenting on Vladimir Putin’s decision not to participate in COP29, Markov explained that it was a move aimed at avoiding potential provocations from Western leaders. “This does not indicate any cooling of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan. On the contrary, Putin and Aliyev remain close partners, and their personal relationship serves as the foundation of strong cooperation between the two countries,” the analyst emphasized.Regarding the content of the phone conversation, Markov noted that the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest. “Such phrasing usually suggests that significant and possibly confidential topics were on the agenda. These could range from regional matters to strengthening bilateral cooperation,” he said.In conclusion, Markov remarked, “Russia and Azerbaijan are setting an example of successful partnership amid a challenging international environment. Their collaboration continues to grow stronger, as highlighted by high-level contacts like this one.”

News.Az