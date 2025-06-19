What the world refuses to see: Sudan’s war is a catastrophe in plain sight - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

When the cameras leave and headlines move on, the real war begins. Frontline: Sudan – Fight for Survival takes us deep into the heart of a humanitarian disaster that the world has largely ignored — a war not just of bullets, but of starvation, displacement, and the erasure of a nation’s soul.

Since April 2023, Sudan has plunged into chaos. What began as a power struggle between two rival generals — Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of the Sudanese Armed Forces and Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (known as “Hemedti”) of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — has metastasized into a full-scale civil war. Cities have emptied. Neighborhoods lie in rubble. Millions have fled. Tens of thousands have died.

In an unprecedented effort to document the war’s brutal human toll, a crew from AnewZ travelled to Sudan and prepared a report from the very heart of the conflict. They were the first and only international journalists to enter some of the most dangerous zones, including Selha in southern Omdurman — an area where a mass grave containing hundreds of bodies was discovered.

The documentary paints a harrowing picture of Khartoum, once a crossroads of African culture and commerce, now reduced to ruins. Hospitals have become battlegrounds. Volunteers like Mumen, who lost the use of his arm and several of his colleagues, continue to save lives without pay, without medicine, and often without hope. Entire families have perished. One mass grave revealed the charred remains of men, women, and children — tortured, starved, and executed.

But perhaps most devastating is the normalization of horror. Cholera spreads through broken pipes. Aid convoys are attacked. Children return to school with wide smiles not because they love learning, but because they were banned from it for two years. Port Sudan, once a haven, is now under drone assault.

And still, foreign powers play their games. French-made weapons are found in RSF hands, in violation of the UN arms embargo. U.S.-made munitions also appear on the battlefield. Gold — mined by armed groups and smuggled abroad — fuels the conflict. While the West preaches democracy, its tools are used to shatter another African country.

The war in Sudan is not just a Sudanese tragedy. It is a global failure. A failure of diplomacy. A failure of will. A failure to treat African lives as worthy of attention.

Yet, even in the darkest streets of Omdurman and Khartoum, there is resistance — not always with guns, but with dignity. With children laughing again. With doctors who refuse to sell their souls. With people saying: we will rebuild.

The documentary ends with a chilling reminder: this is what it means to be on the front line — not the clash of armies, but the fight to preserve humanity amid silence.

News.Az