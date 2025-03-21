What we know about Heathrow Airport

HISTORY:

-- The airport is named after the village or hamlet of Heathrow, which used to be roughly where Terminal 3 now stands.

-- It began as a tented village in 1946 serving 18 destinations with a handful of airlines making 9,000 flights a year.

-- The first departure was on New Year's Day 1946 to Buenos Aires via Lisbon, the first refuelling stop on a long-haul flight to open up Britain's first air link with South America.

-- Heathrow's first terminal for short haul flights opened in 1955. Originally known as the Europa Building, it is now known as Terminal 2.

-- Terminal 1 was formally opened in 1969 by Queen Elizabeth and was closed in June 2015. Terminal 3 opened in 1961 and Terminal 4 in 1986.