WhatsApp launches long-awaited app for Apple Watch

WhatsApp announced on Tuesday that it is launching a companion app for the Apple Watch.

For the first time, WhatsApp users will be able to use their Apple Watch to get call notifications, read full messages, and record and send voice messages, News.Az reports citing TechCrunch.

“This new experience will help you stay on top of your chats without needing to pull out your iPhone,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post. “In addition to reading and responding to messages, for the first time, WhatsApp on Apple Watch will now support many requested features.”

Other supported features include the ability to react to messages and the option to see more of your chat history on screen when reading messages. Additionally, you will see clearer images and stickers.

The Meta-owned messaging app notes that, as always, your personal messages and calls are protected with end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp also says that it plans to deliver even more functionality to Apple Watches in the future.

The new WhatsApp Apple Watch app requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or later, running watchOS 10 or later.

Tuesday’s announcement doesn’t come as a total surprise, as WhatsApp was spotted testing the new Apple Watch app last week.

WhatsApp has been working to make it easier for users to access its service beyond mobile and desktop. In May, WhatsApp debuted its long-awaited iPad app, which allows you to make video and audio calls with up to 32 people, share your screen, and use both front and rear cameras. Before the launch of the app, if you wanted to use WhatsApp on your iPad, you had to use the web version in a browser.

WhatsApp’s launch of an Apple Watch app comes a few months after Snapchat rolled out one as well. The app allows users to preview an incoming message and also reply using the keyboard, Scribble, Dictation, or an emoji. Snapchat is focused on using its watchOS app to enable users to quickly respond to messages, not to view images or videos.

