WhatsApp rolls out long-awaited iPad app

Meta officially announced on Tuesday that WhatsApp is now available on iPad. The new app supports video and audio calls with up to 32 participants, screen sharing, and the use of both front and rear cameras.

Up until now, if you wanted to use WhatsApp on your iPad, you had to use the web version in a browser, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The company says users will be able to take advantage of iPadOS multitasking features, such as Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over. These features will allow users to do things like view multiple apps at once, send messages while browsing the web, or research options for a group trip while on a call together. On mobile, you would have to switch away from WhatsApp when doing these sorts of things.

The new iPad app also works with your Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, WhatsApp says.

With this new app, users will be able to keep everything in sync across their iPhone, Mac, and other devices. Personal messages, calls, and media will still be protected with WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.

The launch of the dedicated iPad app doesn’t come as a complete surprise, as Meta’s WhatsApp account on X (formerly Twitter) teased the news yesterday with a subtle tweet.

It’s worth noting that Instagram, one of Meta’s other apps, is reportedly working on an iPad app as well.

The dedicated iPad app is now available to download on the App Store.

News.Az