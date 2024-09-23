WhatsApp to get new feature

+ ↺ − 16 px

The popular WhatsApp messenger will have a new feature that will offer to send a sticker when you click on the corresponding emoji, News.Az reports citing WABetaInfo portal.

Experts said that the messenger will offer stickers to send when you click on the emoji in the dialog box. “When a corresponding sticker is found in the user's collection, it will replace the sticker button, allowing users to quickly access the sticker and share it without having to manually search for it on the sticker keyboard,” the experts explained.The article notes that users retain full control over the feature. If they find automatic suggestions unnecessary, they can disable this option at any time through the application settings, the experts added. The innovation is in development and will be available in a future update of the application for iOS devices.

News.Az