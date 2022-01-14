White House says nothing on possible Biden and Putin meeting

Nothing can be indicated concerning the possibility for the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Press Secretary of the White House Jen Psaki said at a briefing, News.Az reports citing TASS.

I don't have anything to predict for you on that front," Psaki said.

The third and the last round of Russian-US consultations on security guarantee has just ended, she noted. "People are going to go back to their capitals. They're going to discuss and assess and see where things stand," she said.

"So, in terms of next steps, we'll have to see. We'll know more over the coming days," Psaki added.

