White House sees evidence confirming Azerbaijani plane shot down by Russian missile

The White House has seen initial indications that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan was shot down by Russian air defense systems, said John Kirby, the White House National Security Council's strategic communications coordinator, News.az reports.

"We have offered our assistance to that investigation if necessary," Kirby stressed.

