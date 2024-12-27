White House sees evidence confirming Azerbaijani plane shot down by Russian missile
- 1014739
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/white-house-sees-evidence-confirming-azerbaijani-plane-shot-down-by-russian-missile Copied
White House
The White House has seen initial indications that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan was shot down by Russian air defense systems, said John Kirby, the White House National Security Council's strategic communications coordinator, News.az reports.