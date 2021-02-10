WHO: Coronavirus cases down 17% globally in first week of February,

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of novel coronavirus cases reported worldwide in the period of February 1-7 dropped 17% compared to the previous week, while fatalities declined by 10%, according to a weekly bulletin, released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva on Wednesday, TASS reports.

According to the WHO, the number of cases has been declining globally for the fourth consecutive week.

Between February 1 and 7, the global organization has been informed about 3,153,426 new cases all over the world (down 17% from the previous week) and 88,369 deaths (down 10%). As of February 7, a total of 105,429,382 cases and 2,302,614 COVID-related deaths were reported worldwide.

The most noticeable decline in cases was registered in Africa (down 22%) and Europe (down 19%), as well as North and South America (17%). Mortality in those regions declined as well, by 30%, 13% and 4%, respectively.

In the past seven days, over 1.5 million people contracted the infection in North and South America, and more than 45,000 died of it. The number of cases in Europe increased by 1.1 million in the reported period, while fatalities grew by 33,000. In Southeast Asia, doctors registered 177,000 new cases of novel coronavirus, over 2,500 patients died.

The United States accounts for the majority of cases registered between February 1 and 7 (871,000), followed by Brazil (over 328,000 new cases), France (over 136,000), the United Kingdom (over 133,000), Russia (over 116,000), Italy (over 83,000), Spain (over 82,000), Indonesia (over 80,000), India (over 80,000) and Mexico (over 70,000).

