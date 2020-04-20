WHO Director-General expressed gratitude to Non-Aligned Movement for its support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has expressed gratitude to the Non-Aligned Movement for its support on Twitter.

"WHO welcomes your statement of support. We will continue to focus on coordinating the global COVID-19 response based on science, solutions, and solidarity. Now more than ever, it's time for unity to defeat the common enemy and keep the globe safe," he has stated on his Twitter page.

It should be noted that on April 10, 2020, the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement has issued a Communiqué, which extended the full support of the Movement to the World Health Organization and to its Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while recognizing the critical role it is currently playing on the frontlines to ensure the effective response of the international community to the ever-increasing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

.@WHO welcomes your statement of support, @NAM_ChairAZ. We will continue to focus on coordinating the global #COVID19 response based on science, solutions & solidarity. Now more than ever, it's time for unity to defeat the common enemy & keep the ? safe.https://t.co/D7JthTfprm — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 20, 2020

News.Az

News.Az