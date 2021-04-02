WHO reports over 650,000 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) has documented over 650,000 COVID-19 cases globally in the past 24 hours, with the overall case count surpassing 128.54 mln. According to the data published by the WHO on Thursday, the number of deaths has gone up by over 11,600, surpassing 2.8 mln worldwide, according to TASS.

As of 18:39 Moscow time on April 1, the WHO has documented 128,540,982 cases of COVID-19 and 2,808,308 deaths. The number of cases has gone up by 650,765, and the number of deaths increased by 11,608.

The WHO statistics only include officially confirmed cases of infection and deaths provided by the states.

Over 44% cases of infection that were reported to the WHO in the past 24 hours are in Europe (291,354), followed by North and South America (204,208) and Southeast Asia (84,356).

The US has documented the highest number of infections with 30,095,776 cases, followed by Brazil (12,658,109), India (12,221,665), France (4,569,568), Russia (4,554,264), the UK (4,345,792), Italy (3,584,899), Turkey (3,317,182), Spain (3,274,150), Germany (2,833,173), Colombia (2,397,131) and Argentina (2,356,970).

News.Az