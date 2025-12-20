Why TikTok’s algorithm keeps users glued to the app

+ ↺ − 16 px

TikTok’s content recommendation algorithm, widely considered the app’s “crown jewel,” remains at the center of attention as its Chinese owner ByteDance forms a joint venture with American and global investors, including Oracle, to oversee U.S. operations. While the move aims to avoid a U.S. ban, the algorithm’s ownership and control remain unclear, with ByteDance likely maintaining key rights.

What sets TikTok’s algorithm apart is its focus on “interest signals” rather than a social graph. This allows the app to track user preferences dynamically, adjusting recommendations based on even subtle changes in behavior throughout the day. Combined with TikTok’s short-video format and mobile-first design, this approach has fueled the platform’s rapid global growth, giving it an edge over competitors like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Research shows TikTok’s algorithm also strategically recommends content outside users’ known interests to maximize engagement and retention. A study of 347 users and five automated bots found that 30% to 50% of recommended videos fall outside users’ usual preferences, helping the platform explore new interests and keep users hooked.

