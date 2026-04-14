Why Tyson Fury still prefers budget travel after earning millions?

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He may have pocketed millions from his bout with Arslanbek Makhmudov but Tyson Fury isn't blowing the lot in one go.

Fury was photographed boarding a budget flight with his wife and children following his unanimous decision victory over Makhmudov in London, News.Az reports, citing Mirror.

Fury, 37, stepped back into the ring for the first time since 2024. Netflix secured the streaming rights and the former world champion walked away with the best part of £19million, though a considerable portion of that is expected to be swallowed up by the taxman.

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Such a substantial windfall might have tempted some to splash out on a private jet. Not Fury, however, who opted for a LoganAir flight from London City Airport back to his Isle of Man home.Fury, wife Paris and their seven children were photographed at the airport getting ready to board a commercial flight back to the island. Tickets for the route can cost as little as £40 and even pricier commercial options remain far more affordable than private air travel.

The Manchester fighter is thought to have relocated to the Isle of Man in late 2025. His new property on the tax haven is reported to have set him back around £8m and sits close to the island's capital of Douglas. Fury and his family had previously been residing in Morecambe, Lancashire, before making the move. The Gypsy King chose to up sticks following a frightening incident involving an intruder and weighed up several alternatives before settling on their current home.

News.Az