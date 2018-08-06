Wife of Serzh Sargsyan's former security chief charged with concealing AMD 350 mln in cash
Ruzanna Beglaryan, the wife of Vachagan Ghazaryan (Serzh Sargsyan’s former security staff chief), was charged today with underreporting some AMD 350.8 million i
She’s also been charged with “illegal enrichment”, Hetq reports.
For the period in question, Beglaryan disclosed AMD 25,000, US$29,000 and €17,400 in cash per year.
Beglaryan’s husband Vachagan Ghazaryan, who was also charged with “illegal enrichment” this past June, was released from pre-trial detention on July 24 after paying $2 million in bail.
In lieu of detention, Beglaryan has signed an affidavit not to flee the country.
News.Az