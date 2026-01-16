Yandex metrika counter

Wikipedia unveils its 25 most popular entries ever

The Wikimedia Foundation, which operates the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, has released a list of the most-viewed articles in the portal’s history.

The article that received the highest number of views is “List of deaths by year,” which has been accessed more than 647 million times, News.Az reports, citing the Popular Science magazine.

Following in second and third place are the articles about the United States with over 328 million views, and US President Donald Trump with more than 325 million views. The fourth and fifth spots belong to the article on Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, who reigned from 1952 to 2022, and the article about India.

Rounding out the top ten most popular entries are articles about Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama, US entrepreneur Elon Musk, as well as entries covering World War II and the United Kingdom.

Subject Page Views
1. List of Deaths by Year 647,025,321
2. United States 328,501,200
3. Donald Trump 325,397,973
4. Elizabeth II 253,385,102
5. India 210,779,909
6. Cristiano Renaldo 209,262,818
7. Barack Obama 200,619,072
8. Elon Musk 197,557,694
9. World War II 196,185,039
10. United Kingdom 180,986,829
11. Lionel Messi 169,027,752
12. Michael Jackson 168,519,508
13. Game of Thrones 166,648,136
14. Adolf Hitler 163,955,099
15. Eminem 159,866,098
16. Taylor Swift 157,243,638
17. World War I 156,010,435
18. The Beatles 153,857,741
19. Dwayne Johnson 141,840,884
20. List of presidents of the United States 138,880,465
21. Canada 137,871,236
22. Lady Gaga 137,724,118
23. Academy Awards 137,543,219
24. Freddie Mercury 134,515,769
25. List of highest-grossing films 133,992,783

Wikipedia, which was launched on January 15, 2001, now hosts over 65 million articles in more than 300 languages. Users access its content over 15 billion times per month.


