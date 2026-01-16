Wikipedia unveils its 25 most popular entries ever

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Wikimedia Foundation, which operates the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, has released a list of the most-viewed articles in the portal’s history.

The article that received the highest number of views is “List of deaths by year,” which has been accessed more than 647 million times, News.Az reports, citing the Popular Science magazine.

Following in second and third place are the articles about the United States with over 328 million views, and US President Donald Trump with more than 325 million views. The fourth and fifth spots belong to the article on Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, who reigned from 1952 to 2022, and the article about India.

Rounding out the top ten most popular entries are articles about Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama, US entrepreneur Elon Musk, as well as entries covering World War II and the United Kingdom.

Wikipedia, which was launched on January 15, 2001, now hosts over 65 million articles in more than 300 languages. Users access its content over 15 billion times per month.

News.Az