Wildfires force evacuations as they threaten Türkiye’s fourth-largest city -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wildfires burning for weeks in Türkiye threatened the country’s fourth-largest city, Bursa, early Sunday, forcing hundreds to evacuate.

Blazes in the forested mountains around the city’s eastern outskirts spread overnight, casting a red glow across the sky, News.Az informs via AP.

Forest fires are approaching residential buildings in the Turkish city of Bursa, - media



Large-scale fires have been recorded in Türkiye for several weeks amid extreme heat. pic.twitter.com/ojxXMD4Vjp — News.Az (@news_az) July 27, 2025

Bursa governor’s office said in a statement Sunday that 1,765 people had been safely evacuated from villages to the northeast as more than 1,100 firefighters battled the flames. The highway linking Bursa to the capital, Ankara, was closed as surrounding forests burned.

Orhan Saribal, an opposition parliamentarian for the province, described the scene as “an apocalypse.”

By morning, lessening winds brought some respite to firefighters, who continued efforts to bring down the flames. However, TV footage revealed an ashen landscape where farms and pine forests had earlier stood.

Türkiye has been hit by dozens of wildfires daily since late June. Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yamukli said fire crews across the country confronted 76 separate blazes Saturday.

The fires are being fueled by unseasonally high temperatures, dry conditions and string winds.

News.Az