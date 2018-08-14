Will Yerevan judge who freed Kocharyan from custody be fired?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian activists protesting in Yerevan are collecting signatures under a petition they will send to the Supreme Judicial Council to demand that it fires Court of Appeals judge Aleksandr Azaryan, who ruled to free former president Robert Kocharyan.

The activists argue that the ruling delivered by judge Azaryan was not impartial because he used to work in the Kocharyan’s administration when the latter served two terms as president, ARKA reported.

On July 26, Kocharyan was charged with toppling constitutional order in 2008. A Yerevan district court late on July 27 ruled that the Special Investigative Service (SIS) could hold Kocharyan for 2 months in pre-trial detention pending investigation.

