Windy weather to last until Thursday

Rainless and windy weather is forecast for July 26.

The temperature will be +21-24˚C at night, +30-34˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +22-24˚C at night, +32-34˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported, according to AzerNews. North-west will blow in some places.

Atmospheric pressure will be 754 mm Hg, below the norm. Relative humidity will make up 75-85 percent at night and 45-55 percent in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Lightning and intermittent rain is predicted in some northern and western regions. West wind will blow in some places.

The temperature will be +20-25˚C at night, +33-38˚C in daytime, +13-18˚C in mountains at night, +24-29˚C in daytime.

The windy weather in Baku will last until July 27.

