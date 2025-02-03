Winner of possible EU-US trade war will be China — EU diplomacy chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is preparing for a possible trade war with the US, but the winner in this situation will be China, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters upon arrival at the informal summit of the community in Brussels, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We were listening carefully to those words and, of course, we are preparing on our side. But what is clear is that there are no winners in trade wars. If the EU and the United States start a trade war than the one who is laughing on the side is China," she said.

According to her, introduction of tariffs on European goods by US would lead to higher prices and other negative consequences for both sides. In addition, such a decision will negatively affect jobs.

"We are very interlinked. We need America and America needs us as well," she added.



On February 2, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is determined to impose additional customs duties on imports from the European Union. According to him, this will happen "very soon." He complained that EU member countries do not buy products from the American automobile industry and agriculture.

