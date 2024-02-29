Winners of first stage of Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon announced (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first stage of the first-ever Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan Athletics Federation has ended, News.Az reports.

The participants covered a distance of 83 kilometers in the race, which was held for the first time under the slogan "Move forward with pride".

The first stage of the ultra-marathon, which started in Khankendi, ended in Yevlakh. The first place was taken by Elmir Askerov, who covered 83 kilometers in 6 hours and 52 minutes, followed by Aga Aliyev and Elman Abishov. The next stages of the race are Yevlakh - Ujar (84 kilometers), Ujar - Hajigabul (88 kilometers), Hajigabul - Gobustan (70 kilometers) and Gobustan - Baku (55 kilometers) and the participants will finish in Baku on March 4.

A total of 64 athletes are taking part in the ultra-marathon. Among them are representatives of Türkiye (5 persons), Mexico (4 persons) and Moldova (1 person).

It should be noted that the winners of each stage will be awarded separately. The overall winners will receive the main prize.

News.Az