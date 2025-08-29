Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards injured in season opener

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., a transfer from Maryland, left Thursday’s 17-0 win over Miami (Ohio) with a lower-body injury suffered on a noncontact play in the second quarter.

Edwards was injured on a noncontact play in the second quarter after he handed off the ball and then started running. His left leg buckled and he fell to the turf. Edwards, 6-foot-3, 228 pounds, went into Wisconsin's injury tent before walking to the locker room, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

He was not in uniform on the Badgers' sideline during the second half, and was replaced by Danny O'Neil, a transfer from San Diego State.

When asked about Edwards' status after the game, Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell told the Big Ten Network: "Don't know anything as of now, but he's out here with us. That's a good sign."

Wisconsin made a significant offseason push for Edwards, who started 11 games for Maryland last fall and finished second in the Big Ten in passing yards average (261.9 ypg) and fourth in completions (273). He earned 2023 Music City Bowl MVP honors in leading Maryland to a win over Auburn.

Edwards began his college career at Wake Forest before transferring to Maryland in 2022.

In 2024, the Badgers lost quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, a transfer from Miami, because of a torn ACL against Alabama in Week 3.

