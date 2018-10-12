+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az reprints from Strati.az an article headlined "With no Ambassador to region’s leading nation, experts predict growth of U.S. role in Azerbaijan" by Fuad

The article reads as follows:

"The Caucasus has always been a region of special interest for the key geopolitical forces in the world. And now a situation has arisen where each of these forces is ready to join the fierce struggle for own priorities in this region. And no relations between the competing countries - neither friendly, nor partnership, nor openly hostile - are taken into account: Only interests - both national-state and group - are at the heart of the growing confrontation.

The two main warring parties in the region are, as indeed, everywhere in the world, Russia and the United States. Over recent decades, the United States considers it its duty to intervene in all the processes taking place in the world, especially in those regions where they have managed to stake out their presence. America is not going to give up its superiority to others, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kant said during his recent visit to Baku.

It is not accidental that the same Kent declared that the United States will exert sanctions pressure on Russia and Iran. On the whole, the dynamics of the geopolitical picture in the Caucasus region are of interest. An even more difficult situation arose due to conflicts in the region. Thus, regarding conflicts in Georgia, the West unequivocally supports Tbilisi.

According to him, the United States will be active in this region. Judging from everything, Washington gets down to business. The West has repeatedly raised the issue of the liberation of the occupied Georgian lands. The EU demonstrates a specific position not only in connection with Ukraine, but also in connection with Georgia. And on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the positions of European states are somewhat different.

In words, they support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, but in fact they take other steps. The West provides material, financial and military assistance to Armenia. Here they do not demand unequivocally and decisively from Armenia that it to leave the occupied territories.

In addition, the West does not want Azerbaijan to conduct military operations. In the West’s approach to conflicts, there is a policy of double standards. Against this background, a change in geopolitical dynamics in the South Caucasus is indeed pressing.

As we see, by and large, the United States does not intend to give up the initiative in the South Caucasus for a long time, and in the medium term, it is necessary to predict a greater intensification of American policy in the South Caucasus region.

Will this development leading to a stronger U.S. role in the South Caucasus and, as many experts are now saying, be “pushing Russia out of the region”? First, it is impossible, and second, to force any strong player out of the region, which it regards as a zone of its strategic interests - a task fraught with unpredictable consequences.

Issues of democracy, regional security, the Karabakh conflict and bilateral cooperation were also discussed during the visit to Baku of U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent. "We highly appreciate the activities of the Azerbaijani government in order to ensure and strengthen security in the region," he said at a press conference on Wednesday at the U.S. embassy. The Southern Gas Corridor plays a huge role in ensuring the diversification of energy supplies to Europe. "A number of countries use the energy factor as a political tool, so the Southern Gas Corridor helps to ensure diversification of supply,” he noted.

Touching on the Karabakh conflict, Kent positively assessed the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Dushanbe. According to him, after this meeting, the tension on the contact line was reduced. The United States, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, is doing everything for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, he said.

Answering the question about the state of democracy and human rights in Azerbaijan, Kent replied that these issues were discussed during his meetings with the leadership of Azerbaijan. According to him, the principle of ensuring fundamental rights is one of the main principles for ensuring the development of any society. "I really hope that during my next visit I will be able to listen to Radio Liberty reports," he said.

Regarding the situation of the media as a whole, freedom of the press is one of the indicators of ensuring the freedoms of citizens and their rights to freely express opinions and receive information, said George Kent. Azerbaijan closed the office of Radio Liberty in Baku in 2014."

News.Az

News.Az