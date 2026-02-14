Witkoff and Kushner to discuss Iran, Ukraine in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are scheduled to hold two rounds of high-level diplomatic talks in Geneva on February 17 — meeting with Iran in the morning and with Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the afternoon.

On Feb. 13, Ukrainian presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed to journalists that the next round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States will take place on Feb. 17-18 in Geneva, Switzerland, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian delegation will be headed by Vladimir Putin’s aide, Vladimir Medinsky.

News.Az