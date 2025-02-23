Witkoff: Istanbul agreements could become the basis for Ukrainian settlement

After more than four hours of discussions in Saudi Arabia, both sides also agreed to work on normalizing bilateral relations and investments.CreditCredit...Pool photo by Evelyn Hockstein

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draft Istanbul agreements of 2022 may be taken as a basis for the Ukrainian settlement.

US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff stated this on CNN, News.Az citing via TASS.

"The Russians have made it clear that they are ready to end this [conflict]. There were very convincing and meaningful negotiations, which resulted in the Istanbul protocol agreements. We were very close to signing, and I think we will use this format as a benchmark for concluding a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. It will be a wonderful day," he said.

According to Witkoff, the conflict was not inevitable, "it was provoked." "And it was not necessarily provoked by Russia. At that time, there were various discussions going on about Ukraine joining NATO, the president mentioned it, and it should not have happened. In fact, it became a threat to Russia, and we need to come to terms with that fact," he emphasized.

News.Az