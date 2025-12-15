Witkoff, Kushner update EU ministers on Gaza plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, briefed European Union foreign ministers on Trump’s Gaza peace plan via video conference on Monday, an EU official said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot proposed that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas invite Witkoff and Kushner to provide an update on the plan’s implementation during the Brussels meeting, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az