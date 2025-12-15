Witkoff, Kushner update EU ministers on Gaza plan
Photo: Reuters
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, briefed European Union foreign ministers on Trump’s Gaza peace plan via video conference on Monday, an EU official said.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot proposed that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas invite Witkoff and Kushner to provide an update on the plan’s implementation during the Brussels meeting, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.