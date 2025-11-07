Witkoff: President Ilham Aliyev - example of statesmanship -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has praised Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev's actions in resolving the conflict with Armenia, which has lasted more than 30 years, News.Az reports, quoting local media.

He made the statement at the America Business Forum in Miami, which was broadcast by Fox News.

Witkoff noted that in August, Donald Trump directly asked Ilham Aliyev in the Oval Office why he had not continued the offensive despite having a much superior army. The Azerbaijani president responded that his goal was simply to recapture the occupied territories and "because that's all I wanted back was what they took, I didn't need more," Witkoff added.

Witkoff called this "an amazing decision" and "an example of statesmanship."

