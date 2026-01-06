Yandex metrika counter

Witkoff says Trump "strongly" supports security protocols

Ludovic Marin / AFP - Getty Images

At a press conference, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff stated that President Donald Trump "strongly stands" behind security protocols, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He explains these are "meant to a) deter any further attacks in Ukraine and b) if there are any attacks they're meant to defend".

"And they will do both," he adds.

"They are as strong as anyone has ever seen - everyone on this stage up here has acknowledged that."

He says Trump "does not back down from his commitments" and that his country "will be there for the Ukrainians in helping that to get to that final peace."


News.Az 

