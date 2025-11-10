Woman dies after being stabbed in Birmingham city centre

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 34-year-old woman, named Katie Fox, has died following a stabbing in Birmingham city centre on Friday evening. She was attacked on Smallbrook Queensway shortly before 9pm and taken to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to West Midlands Police.

Djeison Rafael, 21, of Smethwick, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, accused of murdering Ms Fox. He is also charged with two counts of causing actual bodily harm, possession of a Stanley blade, and assaulting a detention escort officer. Due to the seriousness of the charges, Rafael was referred to Crown Court, with his hearing scheduled for November 12, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During the brief court hearing, Rafael repeatedly interrupted proceedings and was instructed to remain silent and look forward.

West Midlands Police have urged anyone with information about Rafael’s movements on the night of the attack to come forward. He was reportedly wearing an all-grey tracksuit, black hat, trainers, and a rucksack.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood expressed her shock on X, praising the police for their swift action and sending condolences to Ms Fox’s family and friends.

News.Az