Women officers of state service will be given military trousers

Women officers of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be given trousers as a military uniform.

Report informs that in this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers has made a change in the decision "On the approval of the standards for the provision of military uniforms and supplies of servicemen of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription."

Up to now, female officers of the highest rank were supplied every two years with a set of military uniform, consisting of a dark olive-colored winter tunic with a skirt and belts. According to changes, women officers will be given trousers too. A change has also been made in the norms for providing military uniforms and accessories for female officers, warrant officers and military personnel with a prolonged period of active service. The same content wass changed in this section.

